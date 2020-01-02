Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak

Gov. Wolf to announce statewide mental health initiative

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is expected to announce Pennsylvania’s new statewide mental health initiative.

“Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters” is an all-agency effort to remove the stigma associated with mental health care.

The initiative will encourage individuals experiencing psychological distress to ask for help and make mental health care and resources more accessible by increasing awareness and affordability.

The governor is expected to announce the initiative Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the Governor’s Reception Room.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss