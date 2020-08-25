Gov. Wolf to outline fall agenda to increase government accountability, protect workers, families, small businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf will outline his proposed legislative agenda for the fall Tuesday morning.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed life and business across the commonwealth, and highlighted the importance of transparent, effective government. Now, it is time for the General Assembly to take up a fall legislative agenda to improve government accountability and transparency and provide additional necessary support for Pennsylvanians navigating the consequences of COVID-19.
The event will be livestreamed at 10 a.m.
