Gov. Wolf wants more money invested in gun control

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf is urging the General Assembly to approve $6 million to go toward reducing gun violence in Pennsylvania.

The money would be distributed as Community Gun Violence Prevention and Reduction grants, which are administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.​

Over the last two years, $3 million in grants have been directed. The projects funded by those grants are still ongoing.​

The grants will be directed toward community programs that focus on evidence-based strategies or promising practices as recommended by the Governor’s special council on gun violence.

Those programs aim to prevent suicide by gun, reduce community violence, prevent domestic violence-related shootings, reduce the likelihood of accidental shootings, and combat mass shootings.