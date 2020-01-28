Gov. Wolf budget proposal to include work barrier removal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf says his budget proposal will include $14 million to remove barriers that keep people from working.

The Keystone Economic Development and Workforce Command Center was created last February and released its first report on Monday. It identified five barriers to work, which include a lack of affordable childcare, job training, and transportation.

Among the proposals is increasing funding for access to high-quality childcare and extending the 26-week maximum for unemployment compensation.

The governor will discuss more on the plan in his budget proposal, which he will deliver to the legislature next week.