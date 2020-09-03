Governor, lieutenant governor to urge lawmakers to legalize cannabis

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The governor and lieutenant governor are expected to urge lawmakers to legalize cannabis at a press event Thursday afternoon.

Legalizing cannabis is part of Governor Wolf’s fall agenda.

He wants to use part of the tax revenue to help businesses struggling because of the pandemic. Some of the money would also go to restorative justice programs in the state.

Back in 2019, Fetterman spent months touring the state holding town halls about legalizing recreational marijuana. A report of the tour showed people supported legalization.

Governor Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will talk about legalization at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at PEMA Headquarters.