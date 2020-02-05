Governor plans to veto natural gas manufacturing tax credit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s governor is threatening to veto a bill that would provide millions in tax breaks for new construction of facilities to use natural gas extracted in the state to make fertilizers and other chemicals.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesman said Wednesday the governor thinks such projects should be evaluated on an individual basis, but would be open to considering specific projects.

The bill passed both legislative chambers this week by veto-proof majorities. Projects would be eligible for the “energy and fertilizer manufacturing tax credit” if they involve $450 million in construction and start-up costs and create at least 800 jobs.

