Governor to seek school construction aid amid health issues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is developing a plan to help deal with aging school buildings plagued by environmental health problems, including lead paint and asbestos insulation.

Wolf’s office said the Democrat is committed to putting significant resources into protecting children and will propose a new comprehensive plan soon.

Wolf must deliver a budget proposal to the Legislature on Feb. 4, and lawmakers pressing for state aid say lead and asbestos in deteriorating school buildings is a massive and growing problem.

Pennsylvania shut down a roughly $300 million-a-year school construction program five years ago, leaving districts to pay for improvement projects themselves.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)