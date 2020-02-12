Governor vetoes bill to keep 2 institutions for disabled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is following through on his threat to veto legislation designed to prevent his administration from closing two state centers for the intellectually disabled.

Wolf said Wednesday that the bill would have continued reliance on institutionalization, versus better and more integrated lives for the disabled through community services. The bill emerged after Wolf’s announcement in August that he would close White Haven in northeastern Pennsylvania and Polk in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The closings were fought by employees and family members of the centers’ residents, who also filed a lawsuit in federal court in an effort to block the shutdowns.

