Governor Wolf announces program for front line workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced a new program to provide $50 million in support of front line workers.
Gov. Wolf discussed the challenges that front line workers in the commonwealth have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was joined by Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary, Carol Kilko and Giant president Nicholas Bertram.
Created through the CARES Act, the reimbursement-based grant is available to employers offering hazard pay. Businesses may apply for grants up to a maximum of $3 million.
Employers may apply for a grant to provide hazard pay for up to 500 eligible full-time equivalent employees per location Applicants may apply for up to $1,200 per eligible full-time employee.
The grant funds may be used for hazard pay for direct, full-time and part-time employees earning less than $20 an hour. This excludes fringe benefits and overtime for the 10-week period from August 16, 2020, to October 24, 2020.
The following applicants are eligible to apply:
- Businesses
- Healthcare Non-profits
- Public Transportation Agencies
- Certified Economic Development Organizations (CEDO)
Eligible Pennsylvania-based industries include:
- Healthcare and Social Assistance
- Ambulatory Health Care Services
- Hospitals
- Nursing and Residential Care Facilities
- Transit and Ground Passenger Transportation
- Food Manufacturing
- Food Retail Facilities
- Security Services for eligible industries listed above and commercial industries that were not closed as a result of the Governor’s Business Closure Order
- Janitorial Services to Buildings and Dwellings