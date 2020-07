Governor Wolf appoints new State Inspector General

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf announced the appointment of Lucas M. Miller, the current Acting State Inspector General, to serve as the State Inspector General of Pennsylvania.

“Lucas Miller brings over 20 years of public service experience to the role of State Inspector General,” said Gov. Wolf. “In his acting capacity, he has already proven to be a capable leader, and I know that he will continue to ensure that state government is responsible to Pennsylvanians through ethics, integrity and accountability.”

Governor Wolf recently created the Pennsylvania State Law Enforcement Citizen Advisory Commission within the Office of State Inspector General, and Miller will help lead this initiative to ensure accountability within commonwealth law enforcement.

“Governor Wolf has tasked the Office of State Inspector General with ensuring the accountability of Pennsylvania state government,” said Miller. “I am humbled and honored that the governor has entrusted me to help lead this effort, and I look forward to this latest chapter in Pennsylvania’s integrity agency.”

Miller is replacing former State Inspector General Bruce R. Beemer, who became a judge at the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. Miller assumed the role of Acting State Inspector General on January 2, 2020.

