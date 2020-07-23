Governor Wolf approves Peyton’s Law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf signed Peyton’s Law on Thursday — which educates students and parents on sudden cardiac arrest.

The law requires that electrocardiogram information be provided to student-athletes and their parents, along with the option to request an EKG during pre-participation physicals.

The legislation is named after Peyton Walker, who died of sudden cardiac arrest in 2013.

