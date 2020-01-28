Governor Wolf committed to raising state minimum wage

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf will be joined by state lawmakers and workers to reaffirm his commitment to raising the minimum wage.

In a statement the governor said, “Pennsylvania must be a place where hard work is rewarded” and that too many hardworking people here are struggling to get by.”

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has stayed at $7.25 an hour since 2009. This year 21 states will increase their minimum wage but Pennsylvania can’t seem to follow suit as the legislature has not improved a wage increase in more than 10 years.

During the governor’s event at the capitol Tuesday morning he will reintroduce his proposal for an increase. When he first introduced his plan, it called for a raise in the minimum wage to $12 an hour with a gradual increase of 50 cents until reaching $15 an hour in 2025.

Wolf argues that this would allow tens of thousands of people to work their way off of public assistance and would save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars while growing the economy.

The Pennsylvania House and Senate cannot seem to agree on a bill that would increase the rate.

The governor will reaffirm his commitment to making this happen at an event set for 10 a.m. at the capitol