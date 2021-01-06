Governor Wolf condemns violence, actions of Republican legislators that sparked D.C. riots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has joined state and U.S. elected officials in condemning the violence that took place in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

In a statement, Gov. Wolf also voiced his disapproval of the “disinformation campaign” and actions of Republican legislators that sparked the riots.

While Congress proceeded to count Electoral College votes to certify the 2020 general election, demonstrations on the Capitol steps quickly turned violent as protestors mobbed the U.S. Capitol building, forcing House members to evacuate.

In addition to condemning the riots, Gov. Wolf said, “Today, President Trump’s supporters attempted a coup. This was the direct result of a deliberate disinformation campaign by Republicans from the President down to legislators in Pennsylvania.”

Gov. Wolf went on to claim that Republican legislators lied about election results, voter fraud, and the Wolf Administration over the course of the last few months. He ultimately blamed them for the violence that took place on Wednesday.

“Republican legislators enabled this every step of the way. They’ve held show trials to gin up President Trump’s supporters. They’ve intentionally spread disinformation,” Wolf said. “It is their fault. There should be no equivocation.”

Along with Gov. Wolf, a former Pa. governor, Senator Pat Toomey, and many other U.S. and state Representatives released statements following the events that took place in the nation’s capital.