Governor Wolf endorsing Joe Biden for President

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday morning that he is endorsing Joe Biden for President.

Governor Wolf said in a statement:

“Right now, many Pennsylvanians are living in a time of immense fear and uncertainty — families have lost loved ones, jobs, and a sense of security. In times like these, we need leadership in the White House that we can look to for calm and guidance.



“This November, Pennsylvanians have a choice in who will navigate us through the long, arduous process of recovery. I believe that Joe Biden is the strong, steady, leader who can best heal our deep divides and enact legislation to lift up all working Pennsylvanians.



“Now more than ever, Pennsylvania needs a partner in Washington. We need a champion for our working families, who can make quality health care and education accessible to all families, and won’t boost corporations and rich CEOs at the expense of middle-class people in our state. I’m proud to endorse Joe Biden for President because we desperately need strong leadership in the Oval Office.”

Governor Wolf now joins a list of more than 100 leaders from Pennsylvania supporting Biden, including Senator Bob Casey, Congressman Conor Lamb, Congressman Matt Cartwright, Congressman Brendan Boyle, Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan, Congressman Dwight Evans, Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, former Governor Ed Rendell, and others.

Joe Biden will be holding a virtual conversation with Wolf at 10:30 a.m.

Nationally, Biden for President has previously announced more than 3,000 endorsements from national, state, and local leaders.