Governor Wolf signs bill to create election report to prepare for general election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is looking to be better prepared for the general election this November. Governor Wolf has signed into law House Bill 2502.

The bill requires the Department of State to publish a report on the June 2 Primary. It will include data from every county. The report will help identify any necessary changes to the Pennsylvania Election Code before the general election.

“Despite a pandemic, Pennsylvania had a safe and successful primary election, but improvements can always be made,” said Gov. Wolf. “Thanks to historic election reform last year, voters were able to embrace new mail-in voting and use new voting machines. Now we must prepare for the presidential election and the huge turnout that is expected in November. This report will help to pinpoint ways to make our election process better.”

The report will include a series of data points for each county relating to the reforms of Act 77 of 2019 and Act 12 of 2020, including the numbers of mail-in ballots that were applied for and received, the number of new voter registrations received, and what time each county began to pre-canvass and canvass absentee and mail-in ballots.