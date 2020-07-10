Governor Wolf signs executive order allowing remote administrative proceedings for state agencies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In efforts to reduce unneeded in-person contact as coronavirus still looms, Governor Tom Wolf has signed an executive order that allows state agencies to conduct administrative proceedings remotely.

The executive order takes effect immediately and allows administrative proceedings to occur by phone, video, or online. Independent agencies are also encouraged to do likewise.

“The virus has not gone away, and the state continues to take measured and necessary steps to protect the public and our employees,” Wolf said in a release. “Virtual meetings are becoming routine in the private sector and in state government. Transitioning to remote meetings for administrative proceedings is a commonsense step to support social distancing and ensure the process functions in a safe and effective way while protecting the participants’ health.”

The governor’s office says several state agencies conduct administrative proceedings that include meetings and disciplinary hearings of the 29 occupational licensing boards and commissions under the Department of State.

