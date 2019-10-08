Governor Wolf’s plan to raise minimum wage in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf posted his plan to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania on his Facebook and Twitter page Tuesday morning.

The posts have already sparked a huge response with hundreds of comments and shares.

Wolf said in the post “A person working full-time shouldn’t struggle to afford basic needs. But this is the reality for people making $7.25 an hour.”

The post shows a plan to raise the wage to $12 and increase by 50 cents each year.

Wolf’s post says the last time Pennsylvania has raised its minimum wage was in 2009.

“It’s been ten years since Pennsylvania raised the minimum wage. It’s time to raise the wage,” Wolf said.