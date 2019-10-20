GQ Four barbershop now called True Legends

Todd Phillips changed the name of his barbershop to True Legends. He says the new name is part of a new focus for himself and his colleagues.

Phillips says that going forward, they are providing a family-friendly environment that will allow people to relax and enjoy themselves while they wait for a hair cut.

“When I was younger, the barbershop was a special experience,” Phillips said. “The barbers were admired and respected back then, and that is the case now.”

Phillips says young people are dealing with a lot of issues and pressures these days, including drugs, violence and peer pressure, especially through social media.

Phillips says he wants young people, especially children, to take in the barbershop experience by listening and learning from the experiences shared by the barbers and customers of all ages.

“They can experience men who are positive and motivating,” Phillips said. We are not just barbers, we give advice and we are well respected in the community.”