HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Historic Harrisburg Association (HHA) has received $18,000 in grant funding from The Foundation for Enhancing Communities to implement educational programming around the Midstate’s African American heritage.

The programming will include maintenance of historic markers on the Bethel Heritage Trail, conservation of African American memorabilia and archives, walking and bus tours of African American landmarks, and development of an African American heritage exhibit at the Historic Harrisburg Resource Center, according to a press release from HHA.

The funds will support six HHA initiatives, the first of which was completed in February. Earlier this year, Gamut Theatre Group and Sankofa African American Theatre Company partnered to produce the original play “Echoes of Voices of the Eighth: Stories from Harrisburg’s Old Eighth Ward.” After Sunday performances, an HHA volunteer and historian conducted tours of the Eighth Ward area, explained the release.

On July 30, there will be a bus tour of African American sites and landmarks in Cumberland County. A new African American heritage exhibit will open at the Historic Harrisburg Resource Center in September, according to the release, and other events in 2022 will include walking tours for school groups.

“Many of this region’s African American landmarks and sites are either endangered or lost altogether,” HHA Executive Director David Morrison said in the press release. “We want to help ensure the preservation, restoration and interpretation of what is left, while tying these places to the history and the stories that make them important.”

Along with Gamut and Sankofa, others working with HHA in these efforts include cemetery preservation groups, neighborhood groups, educational institutions, museums, and libraries.

The nonprofit HHA “advocates for the restoration, preservation, and proper stewardship of historic neighborhoods and landmarks throughout the Capital Region to enable current and future generations to retain and celebrate Harrisburg’s rich history,” according to the organization’s website.