Grassroots effort underway to educate young people on gun safety

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Horactio Brown is the co-founder of Next Level Gun Club. It is a non-profit that will focus on gun safety and awareness among young people in the Harrisburg region.

“We want to make sure teens and young kids understand the importance of legal gun ownership, Brown said. “They need to know when they get older, they have the right to defend themselves and their families.”

Brown says they want to give children in urban communities, an opportunity to learn more than just the negative stigmas associated with guns.

“When you turn on the news, all you see are deadly shootings,” Brown said. “We want them to understand the importance of the second amendment, no matter how some may feel, politically.”

The next level Gun Club will host its kickoff awareness event on Saturday, June 12, at Vanatta Park in Swatara Township. It runs form 12-5p.m. For more information, visit their Instagram page.