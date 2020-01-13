Grassroots organization working hard to expose children to different career paths

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cave Wrestling Gym and Foundation is a non-profit that is focused on helping people, especially children, focus on the future and stay on track.
On Sunday they teamed up with doctors and nurses from Geisinger Medical Center Danville to hold an orthopedic clinic at Steelton Highspire High School.
Marv Redcross helped organize the event. He says it was time well spent.
“We’re trying to get young membersof the community interested in becoming doctors and nurses,” said Redcross. “We know the importance of being exposed to it first hand.”
Redcross says that students from the region got a chance to interact with medical professionals that included an extensive question and answering session.
“We want young people to believe that than can achieve their goals,” said Redcross. “Giving them a chance to meet professionals from all walks of life may create new dreams and goals.”
Redcross says he will continue to hold more events that will expose children to career opportunities.
For more information, visit www.thecavewrestling.org/