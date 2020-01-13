Grassroots organization working hard to expose children to different career paths

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – ​​The Cave Wrestling Gym and Foundation is a non-profit that is focused on helping people, especially ​children, focus on the future and stay on track.

On Sunday they teamed up with doctors and nurses​ from Geisinger Medical Center Danville to hold an orthopedic clinic at Steelton Highspire High School.​

Marv Redcross helped organize the event. He says it was time well spent.

“We’re trying to get young members​of the community interested in becoming doctors and nurses,” said Redcross. “We know the importance of being ​exposed to it first hand.”

​​Redcross says that students from the region got a chance to interact with medical professionals that included an ​extensive question and answering session.

“We want young people to believe that than can achieve their goals,” said Redcross. “Giving them a chance to meet professionals from all walks of life may create new dreams and goals.”​​

Redcross says he will continue to hold more events that will expose children to career opportunities.

For more information, visit ​www.thecavewrestling.org/​