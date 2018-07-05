Greater Harrisburg community job fair at Farm Show Complex

Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A regional hiring event is planned for later this month in Harrisburg.

The Greater Harrisburg Community Job Fair will be Tuesday, July 24 from 1-4 p.m. at the Farm Show Complex PA Preferred Banquet Hall on the third level. 

Anyone interested in attending can enter through the Cameron Street lobby.

Parking is free in the North Parking lot using the Industrial Road/Wildwood Drive entrance.

Entry to the job fair is also free.

