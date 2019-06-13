Ground broken for senior community

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Susquehanna Township is getting ready for more affordable senior housing.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for Cherry Orchard Place, a 49-unit senior housing development located on Linglestown Road.

The new construction is in response to long waiting lists for affordable housing.

"There is an extreme lack of affordable housing opportunity in Dauphin County as well as nationwide, and this is just one step forward to creating more opportunity for our residents," said Leah Epplinger, president of Affordable Housing Associates of Dauphin County.

Cherry Orchard Place will begin leasing in six months.