Ground broken for Susquehanna Township town center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new town center will mean more dining, shopping, and housing in Susquehanna Township.

The Susquehanna Union Green is a $150 million project proposed for the corner of Linglestown Road and Progress Avenue.

The project was in development for five years. Tuesday was a milestone day as dozens of state and local officials showed up for an official groundbreaking on the 58-acre site.

There will be restaurants, shops, 40 single-family homes, a senior living community, a hotel, and a 17-acre green space.

“It’s meant to be a public gathering space for the community to use, for recreation, for public enjoyment,” said Ralph Vartan, CEO of the Vartan Group.

There will be space for outdoor movies, outdoor yoga, food truck festivals, and a pop-up winter village.

“There’s going to be an ice skating pond. I thought back to when I was younger and I went skating at Italian Lake, and I thought, wow, this is going to make so many memories for people in the future,” state Rep. Sue Helm (R-Dauphin/Lebanon) said.

Construction will happen in five phases. There’s no specific timeframe for when everything will be completed.

“We’re expecting our first buildings to start to open next summer/fall,” Vartan said.

The specific shops at the Susquehanna Union Green have not been announced yet, but there is a plan to address traffic concerns.

“One of the things in vibrant communities is the growth in traffic from the population growth. This is the last site in this direct radius to be developed. We’re doing a multi-million dollar roadway replanning and improvement for segments of Progress and Linglestown,” Vartan said.

The project is expected to create 400 construction jobs and 350 permanent full-time jobs.

