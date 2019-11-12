Groundbreaking set for new Susquehanna Twp. town center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Groundbreaking is set for a major development project, Susquehanna Union Green, that has been in the works for years.

The new town center is planned for the corner of Progress Avenue and Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township.

The construction will officially get underway November 12 at 1:30 p.m. at a groundbreaking ceremony.

Susquehanna Union Green was envisioned to create a town center and traditional neighborhood development for Susquehanna Township.

The name for the development project was unearthed from historical land records, which indicate it was named “Union Green” after its initial conveyance by the proprietors of the Commonwealth in 1786.

Vartan Group, the developer, collaborated closely with Susquehanna Township and the community during the planning process. They came up with a pedestrian-oriented master plan, with over 17 acres of green space, restaurants and shops, 40 single-family homes, a senior living community, and a hotel.

The entire development will be built around the Central Green which will be the site for community activity and programming, such as outdoor movies, yoga on the lawn, food truck festivals and a pop-up winter village with an ice skating rink.

“Susquehanna Township appreciates the level of investment, both on-site and off-site, being undertaken by the Vartan Group as part of the Susquehanna Union Green Project,” said David Kratzer, Jr., Township Manager Susquehanna Township. “It has been our pleasure to work cooperatively with them throughout the planning process. We value the Vartan Group as a key corporate citizen and look forward to them commencing construction on this important project, which advances many of the key principles embodied in the Township’s recently adopted comprehensive.”

For more information about Susquehanna Union Green visit vartangroup.com.