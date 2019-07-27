Groups want change of venue for Scott Perry town hall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Rep. Scott Perry’s town hall planned for Tuesday is already making headlines.

The members of Capital Region Indivisible, Cumberland Valley Rising, Hershey Indivisible Team, and Indivisible YORK said Friday they are requesting a change of venue for the town hall in Hummelstown and instead want it moved to a location that can accommodate a larger number of constituents, according to a press release from the groups.

“It seems to me it would be safer actually to have it at a place with adequate parking, that’s easily accessible, that’s not on a busy main street,” member and spokesperson Jan Jarrett said. “We were really disappointed that the attendance was so limited, so much so that we considered it to be exclusionary. We would like him to move it to a larger venue, at least the size of the one that was held in March of 2017.”

That was the last time Perry held a town hall – it was in York County.

Jarrett said when she got the email invite on Tuesday just after 9 a.m., she tried to register, but it wouldn’t let her or dozens of other Indivisible members do so.

“I immediately tried to register and it was sold out already,” she said. “I don’t understand how it sold out within like 10, 15 minutes. I mean it’s not a Bruce Springsteen ticket.”

Jarrett alleges that the audience might have already been pre-chosen to include only Perry supporters and leave out those who might disagree with Perry’s stance on certain issues.

In a statement to abc27 News, a spokeswoman for the congressman claimed they did not choose who attended, saying:

“We did not ‘pre-select’ the audience. Our highest priority is the safety and security of all attendees, and this event has been created with that in mind in concert with advice from US Capitol Police and the House Sergeant at Arms. We hope this environment may also facilitate a more constructive dialogue with our constituents, as, sadly, many groups around our Nation have looked at these forums as an opportunity to conduct political theater and shut down discourse. This is not the first, nor the last town hall, as the Congressman will continue to meet and interact with thousands of his constituents through a wide variety of forums.” – Brandy Brown

Still, Jarrett said, she hopes there is a change of heart so that more constituents can be accommodated and not be relegated to interacting with their representative via social media or email.

“Being in public and answering in a public forum, is a different thing than meeting one on one or just several people in the office,” said Jarrett.

The Hummelstown Fire Department room that Perry booked can accommodate 300 people comfortably, according to staff.

This town hall comes just several weeks after Auditor General, Eugene DePasquale announced he is seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Perry for the 10th congressional district.