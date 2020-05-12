Guidance for reopening child care facilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Human Services releases guidelines on reopening child care facilities.

The Department of Human Services says for counties in the yellow phase, centers can open without a waiver from the state.

The department also says these facilities must be prepared to follow CDC guidelines, which outlines the steps providers should take to keep child care spaces safe and to properly monitor staff and children for potential exposure to and symptoms of COVID-19.

If they need help purchasing safety equipment and cleaning supplies, they can contact the state’s Early Learning Resource Centers.

“Even in normal times, child care is not an easy job to do or business to run. But still, many of Pennsylvania’s child care providers were motivated to remain open throughout this crisis because they felt a sense of duty to the families of healthcare workers, first responders, grocery-store employees and other essential workers,” DHS Secretary Teresa Miller said. “The resource of safe and stable child care is so crucial to the daily functioning of our commonwealth. So I want to acknowledge the incredible sacrifice that some of these child care providers made to ensure that essential workers in their communities could continue reporting for work at the height of this crisis.”

More than 1,500 child care services are currently open in Pennsylvania.