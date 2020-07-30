Gun safety advocates protest at Pennsylvania Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Advocates for gun safety took aim at licensing laws at the state Capitol on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Safety Alliance set up yellow posters with black Xs representing the 1,600 Pennsylvanians killed by firearms each year.

They want tougher laws for unlicensed gun dealers who aren’t required to do background checks for private sales.

Advocates say states with more strict gun licensing laws have fewer homicides and suicide. In fact, the rates drop by double-digits.

