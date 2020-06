HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — HACC says its campuses will remain closed through Dec. 31 with remote learning and services.

“This date is tentative and subject to change. However, please note that the college is still open. We are providing remote learning and services for our students and remote working opportunities for our employees,” HACC President John Sygielski said in an announcement.

HAAC says it will continue to communicate about this situation on hacc.edu/Coronavirus.