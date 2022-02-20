HACC faculty rally at Capitol in support of unionization

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Faculty at Harrisburg Area Community College could be one step closer to forming a union. A group of educators held a rally at the Capitol Saturday to encourage their colleagues to vote yes.

Faculty who support the union said this is the best way to have real input in making the decisions that impact them and their students.

“This has been a 2-year journey for us,” HACC English professor Amy Withrow said. “A lot of the groups do not feel as if they’re having a say in HACC decisions.”

Withrow started teaching at HACC 18 years ago, and she said she is proud of the institution’s impact.

“I love what we do,” Withrow said. “We serve such a diverse student population…a lot of them stay within this local community.”

However, she said it is time for a change. Withrow said a union would give faculty more of a say in wages and benefits and allow them to better focus on their job.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“We can return our effort and our time into the classrooms, advising our students, talking about our programs, making sure that we’re making the community needs,” she said.

Withrow said a union could also provide security for her colleagues who are not full-time, tenured teachers like her.

“Even after those decade-long commitments that our adjunct colleagues have, they are still only hired on a semester basis,” she said.

If the union vote succeeds, HACC faculty would be represented by the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA), which will help faculty negotiate contracts with the HACC administration.

“If there’s just a policy in place, then that policy can be changed by a vote, whereas the contract is something that’s negotiated and enforceable by law,” Jimbo Lamb, PSEA Southern Region president, said.

In a statement Friday, HACC said they want a union-free college community, but said it is ultimately a faculty decision. The statement continued, “Over time, HACC has consistently followed its Shared Governance Policies, which are collaboratively written by committees that include all employees, including faculty. All faculty have been encouraged to express their views and engage in the shared governance process.”

Read HACC’s full statement here.

Withrow knows not everyone supports the union effort, but she hopes for unity among faculty no matter which way the vote goes..

“April 9th, we’re going to move forward together,” she said.

Lamb said, “When they stand together and work together, that collective voice has a huge say in how things can get better for everyone involved.”

The union vote begins Thursday, Feb. 24 and runs through April 7. Ballots will be counted April 8. A majority of the faculty must vote yes for the union effort to succeed.