HACC faculty rally for union representation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Area Community College faculty have filed for union representation.

On Saturday, faculty members held rallies on the Lancaster and Harrisburg campuses.

Full-time and adjunct HACC faculty have been working with Pennsylvania State Education Association on the campaign for a year.

They say HACC is the last remaining Pa. Community College without faculty union representation.

“The whole purpose is not just for us but for our students and our communities because if we are not compensated and not respected as professionals. We can’t hope to be able to do the job with our students,” HACC Gettysburg adjunct professor, Lewis Jones, said.

The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board will have a hearing on the issue in March. HACC leaders plan to release a statement on Monday.