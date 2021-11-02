HACC faculty union efforts hit slight delay after roster issue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The effort to form a faculty union at Harrisburg Area Community College is still moving forward after a ruling from the state Labor Relations Board.

In order to form a union, at least 30% of HACC’s full-time and adjunct professors have to show support for an election. The board says HACC’s administrators provided a list that included a number of professors who were not actively teaching at the time which made it appear support was under the required 30%.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The board says HACC must now turn over a revised roster counting only faculty who are teaching during the current semester and that list will determine whether there’s enough support to call union elections.