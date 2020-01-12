Faculty vote no confidence in HACC president

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Faculty at HACC want the school’s board of trustees to not extend or renew the president’s contract.

Last month, the HACC Faculty Organization held a special ballot on a resolution of no confidence in Dr. John “Ski” Sygielski and the vice presidents in his cabinet.

Seventy percent voted no confidence in Sygielski and 68% voted to send the resolution of no confidence to the board of trustees.

Both full-time and vested adjunct faculty participated in the ballot.

Some of the concerns among faculty include the elimination of Wellness Counseling without a plan in place and low morale.

A statement by Sygielski posted on HACC’s website said in part

“The direction we are taking is critical to HACC’s relevance and success in the future. I understand and acknowledge that change is difficult and am happy to work with those who share our values for this institution.” Dr. John “Ski” Sygielski, HACC President

Sygielski has been president of HACC since July of 2011. In December of 2019, the board of trustees voted to extend his contract through June 2023.