HACC faculty will rally for another push to form a union

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Area Community College faculty are planning to make another push to form a union.

Beginning Monday at 11 a.m., faculty will hold a rally at HACC’s Harrisburg campus to urge the president and board of trustees to protest what they say are lengthy delays.

In December, the Pennsylvania State Education Association filed a petition for representation with the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board. Some faculty say HACC has been drafting out the process by using administrative delays.

In a statement, the school says it strongly disagrees with the claims and had no comment about the rally.

Campaign organizers say they believe a union will also help bring stability to their jobs and respect for their work, which they say is much needed after numerous organizational changes were made by the administration in recent years with no real input from faculty.

HACC is the last remaining Pennsylvania community college without faculty union representation.