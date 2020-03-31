HACC loans ventilators to local health systems

Live Now
Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Area Community College loaned ventilators to two area health systems during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Geisinger Holy Spirit borrowed four ventilators and a non-invasive BiPAP breathing unit, and Penn State Health borrowed four ventilators after the college offered its equipment to meet an anticipated shortage in the region.

“Geisinger Holy Spirit and Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center had donated some ventilators to the Respiratory Therapist Program a few years ago, so (we) reached out to these facilities and offered to lend them back,” said R. Curtis Aumiller, director of respiratory therapy at HACC.

Aumiller was assisted by Nicole Luksa, respiratory therapy director of clinical education, and Jay Lohman, superintendent of facilities management, and his team at the Harrisburg Campus to deliver the machines.

Many local hospitals support the education of HACC students, allowing them to complete clinicals at their locations and loaning equipment to the College’s programs.

This was a time for HACC to give back to the community by loaning much-needed equipment.

