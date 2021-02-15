HACC President pushes back against professors fighting to unionize

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Area Community College is fighting an internal battle with some professors wanting to unionize and leaders from the college pushing back.

The group of professors has been working to unionize for more than a year.

Over the weekend there were rallies at both the Harrisburg and Lancaster campuses. One of the people rallying was Lewis Jones, an adjunct professor at HACC Gettysburg.

“The only way we can get the parity we need to get the say to benefit our own students as well as ourselves is by unionization,” Jones said.

They’ve been working with the Pennsylvania State Education Association on their campaign and just filed for union representation.

HACC President John Sygielski says that’s a mistake, because it would give faculty less say in campus decisions.

“Instead the union would act as a sole voice for all faculty on all matters relating to wages, benefits and working conditions,” Sygielski said.

Some already feel they don’t have enough say.

“For the faculty, it’s going to give them a chance to actually not have to fear on the whim of a change they might lose their livelihood,” Jones said.

Sygielski said they gave a 3% raise to faculty in January.

“We take great pride in paying highly competitive wages to our employees and providing them the benefits and resources to help not only themselves but to help our students succeed,” Sygielski said.

That wage raise isn’t stopping the professors from raising questions.

“We are the largest community college in the state and the last one to unionize,” Jones said.

HACC leaders said they don’t need a union.

“We believe that our community has evolved and grown through input and collaboration of all members of the college community without the need for outside intervention,” Sygielski said.

Those taking a stand say without a union they just can’t hack it.

“If we aren’t actually compensated if we are not respected as professionals, we can not hope to do the job that is needed for our students,” Jones said.

The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board will be having a hearing on the issue in March.