HACC president resolute despite no confidence vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Area Community College President Dr. John Sigielski says he will not resign despite a no-confidence vote by faculty.

Sigeilski’s contract was renewed last month even though 70% of the faculty levied the vote against him. His leadership garnered confusion from faculty, such as when he eliminated school counselors and later overturning that decision.

HACC has struggled financially, a regress in enrollment bolstered by a $3 million operating loss this year.

Sigeilski says moving forward there will be a committee of HACC employees and students to handle incoming changes.

“Our goal together is students’ success and so I will continue to engage faculty as I have in nine years by walking around the campuses. By being invited to classrooms, by being invited to meetings that faculty have,” he said.

The board said they were unaware of the no-confidence vote when they extended Sigielski’s contract through 2023.