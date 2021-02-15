HACC president responds to faculty filing for union representation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Area Community College is now responding to its faculty filing for union representation.

The Pa. school’s president, Dr. John Sygielski, says HACC should remain union-free.

He says the community college does not need outside input, and claims decisions aren’t made without asking for faculty’s opinions.

Sygielski also says faculty receive competitive wages.

HACC is the last remaining Pennsylvania community college without faculty union representation.

The Pa. Labor Relations Board will have a hearing on the issue in March.