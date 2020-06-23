HACC student makes, distributes over 800 face shields to community organizations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -– A Harrisburg Area Community College student has made over 800 face shields and distributed them to organizations within the community.

HACC says Jake Grim is a student enrolled in the Business Administration Program ans wanted to give back to his community during the global coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s important to me to ensure that those working on the frontline of this worldwide pandemic stay safe,” said Grim. “The most difficult challenge for me was obtaining the required materials to assemble the face shields. I spoke with 15 different companies across the United States to get foam and plastic.”

Click here to see a video from Grim.

HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, is the first and largest of Pennsylvania’s 14 community colleges.

Top Stories: