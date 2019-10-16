HACC to stop offering mental health counseling to students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – According to a report by Spotlight PA, Harrisburg Area Community College will cease offering mental health counseling to its students.

HACC told counselors it will stop individual and group sessions; Spotlight PA obtained the memo sent out to counselors and administrators.

According to Spotlight PA, the memo states, instead, students with mental health needs will be sent to a Dean of Student Affairs, who will then refer them to an off-campus provider.

Auditor General Eugine DePasquale says he doesn’t see how that will help.

DePasquale and Governor Tom Wolf lead the School Safety Report across the state following the events of the Parkland High School Shooting.

The safety report highlighted the need to improve mental health services offered to young Pennsylvanians. DePasquale says most students are clamoring for more of those offered services.

“I believe that all of us in society, particularly our youth, should have more access to mental health services,” said DePasquale.

According to Spotlight PA, President of HACC John Sygislski said the cut is part of a larger reorganization to streamline services across the college system and that counselors will continue to assist students with issues other than mental health like academic goal setting, career exploration, and college and life balance.

“A lot of the services, all of those services are critical when we were doing the school safety task force, there’s a clear difference between a guidance counselor and a school counselor, there’s different backgrounds whether it’s mental help or academic help,” said Depasquale.

According to the CDC, more than 50% of people will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime and suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 15-34.

