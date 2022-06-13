HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — HACC and UPMC are partnering to offer a Pharmacy Technician Program, which may be taken completely online and aims to bring more pharmacy technicians to the Harrisburg area.

The program includes four virtual courses taken over 20 weeks, as well as opportunities to work as a pharmacy associate tech-in-training at UPMC. Graduates who want to work at UPMC then have the option to take a certification preparation course followed by the Pharmacy Technician Certification exam.

Certified graduates who commit to work full-time at UPMC for at least two years can receive payments from the UPMC Scholars Program to cover the costs of the course fees, all required textbooks, and the certification exam. Graduates will receive these payments during their first year working with UPMC in Central Pennsylvania.

“Pharmacy technicians are critical members of the health care team,” said Janice Dunsavage, vice president of pharmacy at UPMC in Central Pennsylvania, according to a press release about the program. “They assist pharmacists in providing medications to patients, and there is a shortage of these professionals across the country. We are working to develop our local workforce for opportunities in this growing field.”

“HACC’s workforce development efforts and this program with UPMC are a perfect fit. In our efforts to support the business and industry needs of our region, we consistently seek out partnerships like this, which provide opportunities for our community members while supporting the continued economic health of our region,” said Vic Rodgers, vice president of workforce development and continuing education at HACC, in the release.

The first round of the Pharmacy Technician Program will run from July 11 to Dec. 7. The deadline to register to be part of the first cohort of 20 students is July 6. Learn more about the program here.