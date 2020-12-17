HACC won’t be in person until Fall 2021 semester, some exceptions apply

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday HACC announced that they will be extending its mostly remote online instruction and student services through the summer 2021 semester.

The only exception to remote instruction will be hands-on and experimental components of approved programs.

“Our students and employees continue to be our top priority, as we do our part to prioritize their safety,” says John J. “Ski” Sygielski, Ed.D., MBA, HACC president and CEO. “No one could have ever anticipated that we would still be affected by this global pandemic. It has not been easy for our students and employees to juggle their many responsibilities. However, we can do this, and we are truly stronger together. Their positive spirits and determination are admirable, and I continue to be impressed and inspired by them.”

Employees and students have been notified of the summer plans via email.

Additional information regarding remote learning is available here.