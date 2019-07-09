Halifax-area road closed for police investigation

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have closed a road in northern Dauphin County for a search of a property connected to an undisclosed investigation.

District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed that he was at the property along Mountain House Road in Jackson Township during part of Tuesday’s search, but he would not provide details of the case.

State police vehicles, PennDOT dump trucks, and bulldozers are at the scene.

Neighbors told ABC27 News the property has a connection to Tracy Kroh, a Halifax teenager who disappeared nearly 30 years ago.

Kroh was 17 years old when she was last seen at the Alex Acres Trailer Park in Halifax on Aug. 5, 1989.

Police searched a 30-acre property near the mobile home park for three days in May and previously in 2016, saying they were focusing on persons of interest in the case.

Kroh disappeared after trying to visit her sister and brother-in-law who lived at Alex Acres. The couple wasn’t home, so Kroh dropped off a barbecue grill and some grocery store coupons.

She was reported missing the next day when her parents realized she didn’t spend the night at her sister’s home, as she sometimes did. Her 1971 Mercury Comet was found at the town square in Millersburg, but her belongings were not in the car.

Parts of her wallet, including her driver’s license and National Honor Society card, were found in December 1993 in an area along Wiconisco Creek, off Rakers Mill Road in Washington Township, nine miles from Millersburg.

Authorities believe Kroh was abducted, probably by someone she knew. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information should call a hotline established for the case, 717-645-3275.