Halifax man arrested for dozens of drug-related charges

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Lykens police have arrested a man for several drug-related charges.

Police responded to a domestic violence incident on Jan. 16 around 8:00 p.m. and found Steven Swartz reportedly high on methamphetamines.

Swartz, 41, had an outstanding warrant for “dangerous drugs.” A follow-up search warrant and investigation discovered he was in possession of over 100 grams of methamphetamines, marijuana, THC oil, suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl, other drug paraphernalia in addition to counterfeit currency.

He was charged with 73 counts of drug-related offenses and one count each of terroristic threats and harassment. Swartz now sits in Dauphin County Prison after being arrested on Saturday and unable to pay his $50,000 bail.

A hearing is set for Jan. 28.