HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) -- A 22-year-old Halifax man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

Samuel R. Cook veered off the 1400 block of Powells Valley Road near Sheetz Road, in Wayne Township, and struck and embankment that caused his vehicle to overturn around 9:15 p.m., state police in Lykens said in a news release.

Cook died at the scene.