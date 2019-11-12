Hall & Oates to perform in Hershey with special guest Squeeze

Daryl Hall & John Oates are coming to Hershey next year.

The top-selling duo will perform at Giant Center on Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Squeeze.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Hall & Oates had six number-one singles from the mid-’70s to the mid-’80s, including “Rich Girl” “Kiss on My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do), “Maneater” and “Out of Touch.”

They also had five Top 10 singles: “Sara Smile,” “One on One,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Say It Isn’t So” and “Method of Modern Love.”

They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

For more concert information, visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.Ticketmaster.com.

