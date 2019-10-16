Halloween party held for patients at Penn State Children’s Hospital

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Halloween came early at Penn State Children’s Hospital. They held a party for patients and their families on Wednesday.

There’s an organization that handles parties at hospitals across the country. It’s called Spirit Halloween’s Spirit of Children. There were free costumes, games, music and crafts.

“It makes hospital just a little bit less scary for our kids. We get to bring some joy and some fun. We don’t have to worry about the hospital stuff. We don’t have to worry about all the little things, that have to go on in their treatment. We’re here just to brighten up their day, and to have some fun,” said Jordon Reese, a zone manager for Spirit Halloween, South Central Pennsylvania.

This Halloween party has been happening at Penn State Children’s Hospital since 2007.