Hamilton Health Center to host free diaper giveaway

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hamilton Health Center in Harrisburg will host a free diaper giveaway Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The “Healthy Steps Diaper Bank” is partnering with “Healthy Start” to help families who are struggling financially.

Diapers will be given out first come, first serve. Parents must show up with the child or their car seat and the diapers will be handed out curbside while recognizing social distancing.

The diaper pick up is located at 110 South 17th Street in Harrisburg.

