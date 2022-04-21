HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police confiscated a handgun from a Lebanon man at Harrisburg International Airport on Sunday, April 17, according to a release from the Transportation Security Administration.

A TSA officer caught the revolver using an x-ray machine at a security checkpoint and notified police, who confiscated the gun.

TSA can issue fines of up to $13,900 to people who bring weapons to a security checkpoint, the release states, and this applies to travelers with concealed carry permits, too.

“It is always disappointing when we see travelers bring their guns to our security checkpoints,” Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said in the release. “Travelers should know better. Guns have been prohibited from being carried onto planes for decades before TSA even existed.”

Firearms may be transported via airplane in passengers’ checked baggage as long as they are properly packed — unloaded, in a hard-sided case, locked, and stored separately from ammunition — and declared at the ticket counter, explains the TSA release.

The release says, “Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2022, about 86 percent were loaded.” The TSA previously said that the number of passengers caught with guns at security checkpoints in 2021 set a new record.