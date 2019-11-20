Handles Foundation hosting Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg-area native and Harlem Globetrotter is giving back for Thanksgiving.

Chris “Handles” Franklin, of Susquehanna Township, is coordinating a turkey giveaway through his nonprofit Handles Foundation.

This is the third year in a row that Franklin has helped residents with their own Thanksgiving Day dinner.

The giveaway is Monday night at the foundation’s new headquarters at the Edgemont Fire Hall, on North 25th Street.

Anyone who wants to be on the list should contact the Handles Foundation or Franklin through Facebook.

